Mercedes-Benz to recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles in China

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Mercedes-Benz (China) Auto Sales and Beijing Benz Automotive will recall hundreds of thousands of E-Class models over safety concerns with their shock absorbers, according to China's top quality watchdog.

Some 2,873 imported E-class vehicles and 391,605 Chinese-made E-class cars will be recalled by Mercedes-Benz from Nov. 29, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The imported vehicles were made between Nov. 29, 2018 and Sept. 11, 2019, while Chinese-made sedans were manufactured between Feb. 25, 2016 and Oct. 27, 2019.

Strong external forces may damage and deform the front shock absorber of the affected models, with fracture possible under extreme conditions, which is a potential safety concern, the statement said.

The carmaker promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.