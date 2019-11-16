Samoa takes strict measures to tackle measles epidemics

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-16 19:03:54|Editor: ZX

SUVA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Samoa has taken strict measures to deal with the measles epidemics which started in the island nation from mid-October this year.

The orders would be in effect immediately in view of the country being in a state of emergency, which was declared on Friday night, said the Samoan government in a statement issued on Saturday night.

The orders include compulsory vaccinations, a crackdown on public gatherings and the involvement of the police to keep the peace and provide support where needed. All schools, including universities, have been ordered closed with exams postponed.

In a related development, Samoa Airways, the country's national carrier, said on Saturday that it has received a directive from the Office of the Governor in American Samoa that all visitors travelling from Samoa into American Samoa must provide proof of measles immunisation or immunity.

The new border control restriction came into effect on Nov. 13, 2019, when the American Samoa Territory declared a Health Emergency signed by the Governor of American Samoa Lolo M. Moliga.

Tupuivao Seiuli, chief executive officer for Samoa Airways, said it is vital that all visitors travelling to American Samoa through Samoa comply with these new conditions to reduce further disruption to their travel plans and assist their neighbors in containing the disease.

Currently, there are more than 716 suspected cases of measles in Samoa, and 40 percent of them have needed hospital treatment. At least six people have died, most likely as a result of the disease. Among them, five are under two years old and one was 37 years old.

In Fiji, with five measles cases already recorded in the island nation, hundreds of Fijians were seen lining up at various health centers in the capital city of Suva to get vaccinated on Saturday.

Fiji's health ministry is urging travelers to be cautious at their travel plans to avoid visiting places known to have the disease.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Death may occur in up to 5 percent to 10 percent of infected young children in developing countries.