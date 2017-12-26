Upcoming AU summit to focus on fighting corruption

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-26 21:37:22|Editor: Yurou

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The African Union (AU) has announced that it would hold its 30th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government from January 22 to 29, 2018, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The summit will be held under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation," at the headquarters of the pan-African bloc in Addis Ababa.

According to the schedule announced by the AU, the 35th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC) will be held from January 22 to 23, and the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be taking place from January 25 to 26.

The AU heads of states will be meeting from January 28 to 29 for their 30th ordinary session, according to the AU.