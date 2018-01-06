Hamas, Islamic Jihad call on PLO to withdraw Israel recognition

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-06 01:16:09|Editor: Zhou Xin

GAZA, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Islamic Hamas movement and Islamic Jihad (Holy War) in Gaza Friday called on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to withdraw its recognition of Israel.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesmen in Gaza, said in an emailed official press statement that the PLO "should immediately withdraw its recognition of the Israeli entity."

He also called on the Palestinian National Authority to stop security coordination with Israel.

"The arms of resistance are a red line that can never be overcome, dropped or to be discussed," Qassem noted.

The PLO recognized Israel and signed Oslo peace agreements in 1993 throughout an exchange of letters between Palestinian and Israeli leaders, where Israel recognized the PLO as the representative of the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Khader Habib, the senior Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza, said it's important to carry on with the Palestinian Intifada, or uprising against Israel in the Palestinian territories.

He said the Intifada broke out in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Habib told demonstrators in southern Gaza that the Palestinian Authority "must have severe security coordination with the Zionist entity and the PLO has to withdraw its recognition of this entity."

Earlier, the two groups said they received invitations to attend the meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), or the PLO parliament, which is scheduled in the West Bank on Jan. 14.

The PLO Central Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the consequences of Trump's Jerusalem declaration, his intentions to move U.S. embassy to the city and the current Israeli government's policy.

The council will also discuss the possibility of incorporating Hamas and the Islamic Jihad into the PLO executive committee.