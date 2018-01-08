Libyan government announces end of military action in western Libya

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-08 10:06:00|Editor: Chengcheng

Video Player Close

TRIPOLI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Libyan government backed by the United Nations announced on Monday the end of the military action launched a few days ago in the western region against insecurity and smuggling.

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord announces the end of all military operations in and around Abu-Kammash area. Orders have been issued for the competent authorities to take over the Tunisian border," said the government in a statement.

"The government confirms that necessary security arrangements have been taken to secure the entire area and to restore a normal life. The government also confirms that efforts are made, with all possible means, to pursue criminals and those who manipulate the livelihood of citizens," the statement added.

The Libyan government on Friday launched a military operation against insecurity and smuggling networks in western Libya, where armed groups smuggle fuel and illegal immigrants.

Government forces and the municipal council of the western Libyan city of Zuwara on Saturday reached an agreement to stop all military operations in the area.

On Sunday, Abdurrahman Swehli, head of the Libyan Higher Council of State, met with mayors of western cities and called on fighting parties to calm down and refrain from military actions in civilian areas.