Mainland reiterates confidence, ability to defeat any form of "Taiwan independence"

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reiterated that it has "firm will, strong confidence, and adequate ability" in defeating any form of "Taiwan independence" and safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The mainland has repeatedly voiced its stance against "Taiwan independence," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Ma made the statement when asked about whether the upcoming People's Liberation Army (PLA) drill to be held on April 18 in the Taiwan Strait is a warning after the recent statements made by Lai Ching-te, the island's executive head, and activities of some local organizations, which advocated "Taiwan independence."